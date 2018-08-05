Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Software an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of American Software traded down $0.02, reaching $15.32, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 39,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.41 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.74. American Software has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $97,600.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 20,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $295,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,628.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,028 shares of company stock worth $1,023,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 126.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

