AMLT (AMLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $129,246.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $129,246.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMLT has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One AMLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00393019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00193079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000828 BTC.

AMLT Token Profile

AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,519,016 tokens. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

Buying and Selling AMLT

AMLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.