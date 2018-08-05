American Renal Associates (ARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ARA. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Renal Associates from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

American Renal Associates opened at $16.74 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $520.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. American Renal Associates has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. American Renal Associates had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that American Renal Associates will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Renal Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

