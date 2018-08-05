American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. American Campus Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.25. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.23 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.