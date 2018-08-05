Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Gap Down to $185.00

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $188.46, but opened at $185.00. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $181.35, with a volume of 383905 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised Alibaba Group to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 45,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.