Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 532,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,295. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.08% and a negative return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $245,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $235,694.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $200,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $200,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,549 shares of company stock worth $13,378,725 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,192,000 after purchasing an additional 393,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 175.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,044,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,407,000 after purchasing an additional 665,684 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,038 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

