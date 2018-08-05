Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.66

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $145.66 and last traded at $143.37, with a volume of 12540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Guggenheim set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,148.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.