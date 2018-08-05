Access National (ANCX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Access National earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2849564952887 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,392. The stock has a market cap of $582.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.74. Access National has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. Access National had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. sell-side analysts predict that Access National will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Access National’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANCX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Access National in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Access National in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Access National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Access National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Access National news, CEO Michael W. Clarke bought 4,000 shares of Access National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,251.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,807 shares of company stock valued at $132,552. 14.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

