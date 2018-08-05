Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 32,806 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Plains GP worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Plains GP by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

