Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.
Shares of ABEO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 263,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,110. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 878,969 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
