Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ABEO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 263,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,110. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 939.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 878,969 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.