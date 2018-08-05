Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $187,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $283.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $241.83 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.