Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Aaron’s worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,457,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $537,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of Aaron’s opened at $46.00 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.