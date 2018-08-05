$252.48 Million in Sales Expected for Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) to report sales of $252.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.71 million. Hi-Crush Partners posted sales of $167.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full year sales of $966.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $918.72 million to $997.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $857.79 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 47.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 321,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners traded down $1.00, reaching $13.25, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.64%. This is a positive change from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Hi-Crush Partners’s payout ratio is 297.03%.

Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

