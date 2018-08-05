$16.92 Million in Sales Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will post $16.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.44 million to $17.39 million. THL Credit reported sales of $20.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $67.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.09 million to $68.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $70.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.08 million to $75.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded THL Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

In other THL Credit news, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $94,794.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 527,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit during the first quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 1,316.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 119.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THL Credit by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the period. 45.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 41,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,385. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $259.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

