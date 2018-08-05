$154.71 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report $154.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.41 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $138.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $588.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $593.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $612.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $602.60 million to $622.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $123.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $536,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 80.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,702,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 60,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,721. The company has a market capitalization of $454.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.19. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.