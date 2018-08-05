$1.79 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $1.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 616%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $26.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.72% and a negative net margin of 1,665.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.26, hitting $13.10, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 210,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,878. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $705.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.33.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

