Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $234,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,996.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 173,735 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Prudential Financial opened at $99.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $92.05 and a 52 week high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

