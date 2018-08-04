Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires New Position in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 521.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com opened at $36.17 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,617.00, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

