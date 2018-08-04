Zuora (ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZUO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

ZUO opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,901,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

