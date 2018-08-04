Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Up -0.9% on Strong Earnings

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $91.17. 136,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,524,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.99.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,017 shares of company stock valued at $602,071. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,187,000 after buying an additional 2,109,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after buying an additional 870,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,543,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,202,000 after buying an additional 762,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

