Zoetis (ZTS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.80.

Zoetis traded up $0.20, reaching $91.63, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,985. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,017 shares of company stock worth $602,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

