Zippie (ZIPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $184,333.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $184,333.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zippie has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013792 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00374841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00197048 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013175 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,710,069 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

