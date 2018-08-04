Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) and Moneygram International (MGI) Critical Contrast

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and Moneygram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class A $1.08 billion 10.46 -$94.42 million $0.15 388.33 Moneygram International $1.60 billion 0.21 -$29.80 million $0.88 6.93

Moneygram International has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class A. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class A -9.59% -0.40% -0.33% Moneygram International -1.97% -11.96% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group Inc Class A and Moneygram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class A 0 10 6 0 2.38 Moneygram International 1 1 0 0 1.50

Zillow Group Inc Class A presently has a consensus price target of $54.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Zillow Group Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group Inc Class A is more favorable than Moneygram International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Moneygram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class A has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moneygram International beats Zillow Group Inc Class A on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

