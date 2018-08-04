Zendesk (ZEN) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at KeyCorp

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zendesk to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.56.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $195,002.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $448,930.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $58,146.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.