ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $13.79 or 0.00186351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market cap of $62.64 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.79 or 0.02511297 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00333243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00073034 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00321647 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023595 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003331 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 4,543,750 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

