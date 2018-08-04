Zacks: Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Seritage Growth Properties Class A an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Seritage Growth Properties Class A alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood set a $34.00 price target on shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Sharon Osberg purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.45 per share, with a total value of $53,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 49.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A during the second quarter worth $1,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 37.0% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A opened at $48.97 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Seritage Growth Properties Class A had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Seritage Growth Properties Class A

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.