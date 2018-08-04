Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (UVSP) to Hold

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania opened at $27.55 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $810.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.56. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 million. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 16.54%. equities analysts predict that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 20,000 shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,905,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after buying an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 139,344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 829,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 27,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 139,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

