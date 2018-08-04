Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unisys (UIS) to “Strong-Buy”

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unisys reported impressive Q2 result. The company has a strong product line in its Technology segment, and is expanding its distribution capabilities by building new reseller channels. Unisys is rationalizing its services and solution portfolio by shifting its offerings to cloud-based and software-as-a-service delivery models. The company’s sustained investments in strategic high-potential products and services are expected to drive growth and boost results. Unisys continued its transition to a more asset-light business model, which resulted in reduced CapEx needs and improved cash flow. The company successfully executed its vertical go-to-market strategy and hired leaders in key sectors. The company has outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, Unisys operates in a highly volatile industry characterized by rapid technological innovation and continually evolving customer demand patterns.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UIS. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Unisys to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

UIS opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $741.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Unisys had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $667.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Renzi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sadany Tarek El sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $88,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,375 shares of company stock valued at $184,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 305.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the second quarter worth about $167,000.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

