Zacks Investment Research Upgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 904,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.70. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,188,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.