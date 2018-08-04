Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Knoll (KNL) to Buy

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of Knoll opened at $22.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.95. Knoll has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Knoll will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Knoll in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

