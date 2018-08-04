Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celgene (CELG) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Celgene’s second-quarter results were impressive as the company beat on both sales and earnings. Revlimid sales were impressive yet again, along with Pomalyst and Otezla. The increase in annual guidance on the back of Revlimid sales should boost investors’ sentiment, given the recent spate of pipeline setbacks. The company is focussed on the next cycle of innovation with five late stage candidates. In a bid to revive its pipeline, Celgene acquired Juno Therapeutics and added JCAR017 to its lymphoma pipeline. Celgene expects to submit its NDA for fedratinib in myelofibrosis by the end of 2018. The company remains on track with submissions for ozanimod, both in the United States and EU, for relapsing multiple sclerosis in the first quarter of 2019. Luspatercept looks promising as well with positive data from two late-stage trials. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Leerink Swann restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.85.

Shares of Celgene traded down $0.11, reaching $90.44, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,856. Celgene has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

