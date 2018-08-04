Zacks Investment Research Lowers US Foods (USFD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USFD. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a $39.60 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of US Foods opened at $33.07 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. US Foods has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 159,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $5,431,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,825.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,340,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in US Foods by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in US Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in US Foods by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

