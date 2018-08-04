Zacks Investment Research Lowers IDEX (IEX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 6.9% and 1.9%. Segmental businesses flourished on solid orders while margin expanded on higher sales and productivity actions. For 2018, the company has raised its earnings per share guidance for 2018 from $5.05-$5.20 to $5.27-$5.35 per share range. Organic sales are projected to grow 7% versus 5-6% predicted earlier and 6% growth registered in 2017. Robust organic growth prospects and synergistic gains from acquired assets will be advantageous for the company in the quarters ahead. However, rising cost of sales and operating expenses, especially corporate expenses, can be detrimental to the company's financials. Also, forex woes will impact revenues in the third quarter 2018.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.73.

IDEX traded down $1.03, hitting $151.76, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 337,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,665. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. IDEX has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $154.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 19,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $2,953,161.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $483,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,859 shares of company stock worth $23,392,461 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

