Zacks Investment Research Lowers IBERIABANK (IBKC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $95.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

IBKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 285,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,634. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,797,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 721,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,831 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

