Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 485,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $175.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, insider Harout Krikor Diramerian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,213 shares of company stock worth $2,794,149. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $230,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 50,825.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.