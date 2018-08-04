Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hubbell (HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Hubbell opened at $119.56 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $696,263.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.