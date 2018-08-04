Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Panther Silver (GPL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Great Panther Silver alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Great Panther Silver has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million. Great Panther Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Silver by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,363,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 280,883 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Silver by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,367,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Silver by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Silver Company Profile

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Panther Silver (GPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.