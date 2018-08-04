Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherent (COHR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Coherent opened at $182.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Coherent has a 1-year low of $145.66 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.03). Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $387,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 75.0% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $3,748,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 6,555.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

