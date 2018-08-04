Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.73.

SIX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,162. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 3,974 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.85 per share, with a total value of $249,765.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,315.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $7,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,456,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,463,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,811 shares of company stock worth $14,401,216. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

