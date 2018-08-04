Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Hold

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$21.91” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SBRA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 910,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,134. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

