Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paramount Group (PGRE) to Hold

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of Paramount Group opened at $15.38 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $191.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

