Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneMain (OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on OneMain and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

OneMain opened at $35.80 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.68. OneMain has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.82 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,428,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

