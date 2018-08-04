Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forum Energy Technologies (FET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FET. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

FET stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 595,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.47. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.50 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Forum Energy Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.