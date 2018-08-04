Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) to Sell

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “During the second quarter of 2018, Diamond Offshore reported a loss. The revenues also decreased year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The quarterly results were hurt by lower revenues from the Contract Drilling segment as well as lesser floater dayrates. Since 2010, total annual revenues have declined at a CAGR of nearly 11%. The trend continues through 2018, wherein the revenues have decreased by over 14% till date. On top of that, the introduction of new and more stringent regulations following the Gulf of Mexico oil spill has made many projects less profitable. Diamond Offshore Drilling has also expressed concern relating to reduced EBITDA margin as customers try to seal the deal at the ongoing rates for future works. Under this scenario, the company would miss out on the recovery in dayrates in the market.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamond Offshore Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling opened at $18.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $34,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,561,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

