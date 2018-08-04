Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate opened at $14.03 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $404.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 100.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 239,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

