Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings. Quanex Building Products posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, VP Brent L. Korb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $1,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent L. Korb sold 11,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $198,524.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,660,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 107,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 696,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NX stock remained flat at $$16.85 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.72.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

