Zacks: Brokerages Expect NorthWestern Corp (NWE) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NorthWestern.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $261.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp upgraded NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “$58.28” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NorthWestern traded up $0.56, hitting $59.36, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 216,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,079. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,760,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,544,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,465,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,012,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 65.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 356,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.