Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $655.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.00 million and the highest is $661.10 million. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $626.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.11). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $615.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

In related news, insider Anthony Katsur sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $83,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Davis sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $145,143.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683 shares in the company, valued at $52,871.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,601 shares of company stock worth $557,475. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group traded up $0.40, reaching $73.45, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

