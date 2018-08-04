Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinera Corp. (INFN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.01). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Infinera to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of Infinera traded down $0.09, reaching $8.47, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,779. Infinera has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Infinera by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.