Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.43. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 66.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $45,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022 shares in the company, valued at $45,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,240 shares of company stock worth $981,596. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 172,112 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.